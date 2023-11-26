WhatsApp Desktop Update Allows Users to Send ‘View Once Photos and Videos’

WhatsApp, owned Meta, has reintroduced the ability to send ‘view once photos and videos’ on its desktop application after removing the feature last year due to security and privacy concerns. The update has been rolled out for both Windows and macOS users.

According to reports, the option to set the view once feature for images can be found in the caption bar of the drawing editor in the WhatsApp for Windows app. The feature is also available on linked devices using WhatsApp Web.

The ‘view once messages’ feature allows users to send photos and videos that can only be viewed once, ensuring better privacy as they are not stored in the recipient’s device memory.

At present, the new feature is only accessible to users who have installed the latest updates of WhatsApp for Windows, WhatsApp Web, and WhatsApp for macOS. However, it will be made available to more users in the coming weeks.

In addition, WhatsApp is reportedly working on another feature for Android users. This feature will display profile information within conversations, under the contact name, even when the contact is offline. The profile information will alternate with the last seen status if it is available.

