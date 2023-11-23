WhatsApp Introduces Email Authentication Feature for Enhanced Security

WhatsApp, the world’s most popular messaging platform, has recently rolled out a highly anticipated update that allows users to link their accounts to an email address for authentication purposes. This latest update, WhatsApp version 23.24.70 for iPhone, introduces an email verification feature, as reported WABetaInfo.

With this new functionality, which is already present in many other services, users can now authenticate their WhatsApp accounts using email verification. While SMS verification remains an option, the email verification feature is a welcome alternative, especially in situations with poor cellular coverage.

How to Activate Email Verification on WhatsApp?

Currently, this feature is only available to select beta users but is expected to be rolled out to all users in the coming weeks. If you have already received the update, you should be able to see the changes on your application.

Linking an email address to your WhatsApp account is a simple process. Follow the steps below:

1. Open WhatsApp and click on the three-dot menu at the top right of the screen.

2. Select “Settings,” then “Account.”

3. Tap on the new section labeled “Email Address” above “Two-Step Verification.”

4. Enter your email address and validate.

5. Go to your inbox, locate the email sent WhatsApp, and enter the six-digit code provided in the email into WhatsApp.

It is worth noting that the WhatsApp version also provides access to passkeys, new authentication keys that will gradually replace traditional passwords. However, this feature is not yet available on the stable version of the application. Additionally, Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, is working on integrating its own AI on WhatsApp, accessible through a single button.

This new email verification feature adds an extra layer of security to WhatsApp accounts, allowing users to have greater control and peace of mind over their messaging platform. Keep an eye out for the update and enjoy the enhanced security features!

FAQ:

1. Is email verification mandatory for WhatsApp?

No, email verification is not mandatory but serves as an alternative option for account authentication.

2. Can I link multiple email addresses to my WhatsApp account?

No, at present, you can only link one email address to your WhatsApp account for verification.

3. Will email verification affect my existing account settings?

No, email verification does not affect your existing account settings or data. It is an additional security measure.

4. How can I access passkeys on WhatsApp?

Passkeys are currently available only in the beta version of WhatsApp and will gradually replace traditional passwords in the future.

Sources:

– WhatsApp Version 23.24.70 (https://www.whatsapp.com/)

– WABetaInfo (https://www.wabetainfo.com/)