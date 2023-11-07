New Ways to Recover and Save Your WhatsApp Chats and Photos

WhatsApp has become an integral part of our daily lives, allowing us to stay connected with friends, family, and colleagues through messaging, calls, and multimedia sharing. With its user-friendly interface and end-to-end encryption, it’s no wonder that WhatsApp has amassed a massive user base. However, we’ve all been there – accidentally deleting important WhatsApp chats, photos, or messages. Don’t worry, there are several easy ways to recover your WhatsApp data and ensure you never lose it again.

Recovering WhatsApp Chats from Backup

If you have previously enabled the backup option on your WhatsApp application, recovering your chats is as simple as following these steps:

For Android Phone:

1. Uninstall WhatsApp from your device.

2. Reinstall WhatsApp from the Google Play Store.

3. Verify your number during the reinstallation process.

4. When prompted, click on ‘restore’ to recover your chat history from Google Drive. The duration of this process depends on the amount of data to be restored.

For iPhone:

1. Follow the first three steps mentioned above.

2. Tap on ‘restore chat history’ from iCloud when prompted.

Creating a Backup for Future Recovery

If you haven’t enabled the backup option on your WhatsApp application yet, creating a backup is a simple process:

1. Go to WhatsApp settings, click on Chats, and then Chat backup.

2. Click on Google Drive settings and select your Google account for the backup.

3. Grant WhatsApp access to your Google account.

4. Choose your backup preferences, either manual or automatic on a daily, weekly, or monthly basis.

5. Finally, click on ‘Backup’ to create your WhatsApp chats backup.

Remember to log into your device before making any changes to your WhatsApp data backup to avoid any potential loss of data.

Restoring Old WhatsApp Chats on Android

WhatsApp automatically stores all your chats in its database daily, allowing you to restore old chats if needed. Here’s how:

1. Download a file manager application on your Android device.

2. Transfer your WhatsApp databases to your SD card or ‘internal storage.’ The file path is: Main Storage > Android > Media > com.whatsapp > WhatsApp > Databases.

3. Rename the backup file with the format -YYYY-MM-DD.1.db.crypt14 to msgstore.db.crypt14. It’s important not to change the file extension.

4. Uninstall and reinstall WhatsApp.

5. When prompted, click on ‘restore’ to retrieve your chats and media from the database.

Saving Chat History for Future Reference

Sometimes, you may want to delete certain WhatsApp chats while keeping others secure. Follow these three steps to save your chat history as a text document:

1. Open the group chat or individual chat window you want to save.

2. Tap on the three dots in the top-right corner, click on ‘more,’ and select ‘export chat.’

3. Choose whether you want to export the chat with or without media.

By following these steps, you will be able to export your chat history and ensure that it is safely stored for future reference.

Remember, to prevent data loss, regularly back up your WhatsApp chats to cloud services like Google Drive for Android phones and iCloud for iPhones. These backup options provide an extra layer of security and peace of mind knowing that your WhatsApp data is safe.

FAQ

1. Can I recover deleted WhatsApp chats without a backup?

Unfortunately, without a backup, it is nearly impossible to recover deleted WhatsApp chats. It is crucial to enable the backup option within the application settings to ensure that your chats are backed up regularly.

2. Can I recover WhatsApp chats if I switch to a new phone?

Yes, you can recover WhatsApp chats when you switch to a new phone. By logging into your WhatsApp account on the new device and restoring your chat history from the backup, you will be able to retrieve your chats seamlessly.

3. How often should I back up my WhatsApp chats?

It is recommended to back up your WhatsApp chats regularly to avoid any potential data loss. You can set up automatic backups to occur on a daily, weekly, or monthly basis, depending on your preference and the frequency of your WhatsApp activity.

4. Can I save my WhatsApp chats as a file on my computer?

Currently, WhatsApp does not offer a direct option to save chats as a file on your computer. However, you can export your chats as a text document and then transfer it to your computer for safekeeping.