WhatsApp to Stop Supporting Certain iPhone and Android Models: What You Need to Know

WhatsApp, one of the most popular messaging apps worldwide, is set to discontinue support for a number of cellphone models in the coming days. This news is likely to affect millions of iPhone and Android users.

As technology advances, older hardware gradually becomes obsolete, and this includes mobile applications. WhatsApp is no exception to this trend. According to Meta, starting from December 1st, over 30 iPhone and Android cellphone models with operating systems iOS 15 or Android 4.1 will no longer be compatible with WhatsApp.

So, which are the specific models that will be affected? While the complete list is extensive, here are a few examples of the affected cellphones:

– iPhone 6S

– Samsung Galaxy S4

– Google Nexus 5

The reason behind the discontinuation of support for these smartphones lies in their outdated operating systems. As the development team at WhatsApp can no longer provide the necessary updates, these older systems cannot ensure the smooth operation of the app’s security features.

Now, what can you do to avoid being affected this change? The simple answer is to upgrade to a new cellphone. However, it’s understandable that this may not be a financially viable option for everyone.

Alternatively, you can choose to avoid updating WhatsApp and continue using an older version until Meta changes their stance. While we cannot guarantee how long this workaround will function, it may allow you to prolong the usage of WhatsApp on your current device.

In conclusion, as technology evolves, it becomes necessary for companies like WhatsApp to leave behind certain models and users. Adapting to these changes may require some adjustments, but it ensures optimal performance and security.

