WhatsApp will no longer be compatible with older Android devices

WhatsApp has announced that it will be updating its minimum requirements for using the messaging service on Android. Starting from October 24th, the app will only be compatible with devices running on Android 5.0 Lollipop or higher. This means that devices with older versions of Android, such as Android 4.4 KitKat or earlier, will no longer be able to use WhatsApp.

WhatsApp regularly updates its minimum technical requirements in order to improve the performance and security of its app. This often means that some smartphones become incompatible with the application, and users are required to update their operating system or switch to a new device.

While this change may impact a small percentage of Android users, as Google’s latest distribution data shows that there are fewer than 1% of devices running on Android 4.4 KitKat or earlier, it is important for those still using older devices to be aware of the upcoming change.

WhatsApp has stated that when deciding which devices to no longer support, they take into consideration factors such as the number of users still using a particular version of the operating system. Users of older Android devices will receive a notification urging them to update their operating system if possible. If they do not update to a compatible version October 24th, WhatsApp will no longer function on their device.

It is always recommended to keep your operating system and apps up to date to ensure the best performance and security. If you are unsure about whether your device will be affected this change, you can check the version of Android your device is running going to Settings > About phone.

Sources:

– WhatsApp Support: https://faq.whatsapp.com/android/21105748/?lang=en