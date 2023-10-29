WhatsApp to Discontinue Support for Older Android Phones: What You Need to Know

WhatsApp, the world’s most popular instant messaging application, has announced that it will no longer function on certain older models starting from October 24th. This change will only affect Android devices running on versions below 5.0. As a result, users with Android 4.1 or lower will need to update the application through Google Play and ensure its successful installation in order to continue using the service.

Which Models Will Be Affected?

While the number of affected devices, including both mobile phones and tablets, is relatively small, the following models will no longer receive WhatsApp updates:

– Samsung Galaxy S

– Galaxy S2

– Galaxy Tab 10.1

– HTC Desire HD

– HTC One

– HTC Sensation

– Sony Xperia Z

– LG Optimus G Pro

– Motorola Xoom

– Nexus 7

As you can see, these models are quite outdated, some of them being more than ten years old. Therefore, it is highly likely that the majority of the over 35.8 million WhatsApp users in Spain who rely on the application daily have already upgraded to more modern devices, thus avoiding any disruption of access to this leading social networking application.

How Can I Determine if I Need to Update My Phone?

All Android devices affected this change will need to update their version to 5.0 or higher in order to continue using WhatsApp. However, the company has already notified the relevant users through an in-app notification, alerting them to the update requirement.

To determine if you need to update your device, follow these simple steps:

1. Open ‘Settings’

2. Go to ‘About Phone’

3. Check the current ‘Android Version’

4. Tap ‘Update’

5. Wait for the update to download

6. Restart your phone

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: Will WhatsApp still work on my Android phone after October 24th?

A: If your Android device runs on version 5.0 or higher, WhatsApp will continue to function normally.

Q: Why is WhatsApp discontinuing support for older Android models?

A: As technology advances, older devices may not be able to handle the latest features and security updates provided WhatsApp.

Q: What should I do if my device is not compatible with the update?

A: Unfortunately, if your device is not compatible with the required Android version, you will not be able to use WhatsApp. Consider upgrading to a newer device that can support the application.