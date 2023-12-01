New WhatsApp Update Incompatible with Older Smartphones

WhatsApp, the popular messaging application, will no longer be supported on certain iOS and Android smartphones due to recent updates. Starting today, the app will cease to function on devices running operating systems earlier than Android OS 4.1 and iPhones with operating systems earlier than iOS 11, according to a statement from Meta, the owner of the platform.

Users whose devices are no longer supported the app will be notified and reminded multiple times to update their software or switch to a more recent smartphone. “We will update the FAQ page frequently to ensure that the latest version of Android (or iOS) we support is listed,” the company advises.

To ensure a smoother experience for its users, WhatsApp recommends the following devices:

– Android devices running version 5.0 and above

– iPhones with iOS 12 or newer

– KaiOS devices with version 2.5.0 or newer, including JioPhone and JioPhone 2

FAQs:

Q: What smartphones will WhatsApp no longer function on?

A: WhatsApp will no longer function on the following devices:

– Samsung: Samsung Galaxy Core, Samsung Galaxy Tred Lite, Samsung Galaxy Ace 2, Mini Samsung Galaxy S3, Samsung Galaxy Trend II, Samsung Galaxy X 2.

– LG: LG Optimus L3 II, LG Optimus L5 II, LG Optimus F5, LG Optimus L3 II, LG Optimus L7 II, LG Optimus L5, LG Optimus L7, LG Optimus F3, LG Optimus F3Q, LG Optimus L2 II, LG Optimus L4 II, LG Optimus F6, LG Lucid 2, LG Optimus F7

– Huawei: Huawei Ascend Mate, Huawei Ascend G740, Huawei Ascend D2

– iPhone: iPhone 6S, iPhone SE, iPhone 6S Plus

– Others: Sony Xperia M, Lenovo A820, ZTE V956-UMI X2, ZTE Grand S Flex, ZTE Grand Memo, Faea F1, THL W8, Wiko Cink Five, Winko Black Night, Archos 53 Platinum.