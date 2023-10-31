WhatsApp Launches “Alternate Profile” Feature to Enhance User Privacy and Security

WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform, has recently unveiled a new feature called “Alternate Profile” to better protect the privacy and security of its users. Available in the latest beta version of the Android application, this innovative functionality allows users to conceal their personal information from unknown contacts.

With the “Alternate Profile” feature, WhatsApp users can now create a distinct profile picture and name that will only be visible to contacts who do not possess authorization to view their primary profile details. By introducing this additional layer of security, the platform aims to safeguard users’ personal data and provide them with more control over their privacy settings.

This recent update is part of WhatsApp’s ongoing efforts to enhance security and privacy for its users. The platform is currently testing a variety of features, including Passkeys, email integration, and concealing the IP address during calls. These measures seek to fortify WhatsApp’s position as a secure and reliable messaging platform, ensuring that users can communicate freely without compromising their privacy.

Although the “Alternate Profile” feature is currently limited to beta versions of the WhatsApp application, it is expected to be rolled out to all users in the near future. This new addition highlights WhatsApp’s commitment to continuously improving its security features and catering to the evolving needs of its vast user base.

