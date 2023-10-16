WhatsApp Introduces Passkeys on Android for Enhanced Account Security

WhatsApp has officially announced the introduction of passkeys, a new authentication feature for its Android application. This feature allows users to link their device’s biometric identification, such as fingerprint or facial recognition, to access their account without the need for a password or authentication codes.

The passkey function has been tested WhatsApp since last month and is now available for Android users. The company is urging users to enable this option for added account security. The official announcement was made on Twitter.

This feature can be particularly useful for securely accessing WhatsApp on another device. If you have the messaging app installed on an old phone, you can use the passkey feature, which is linked to your fingerprint, facial recognition, or the device’s PIN, to authenticate and access your account on a different device. This eliminates the need to enter authentication codes received via SMS, reducing the risk of scams and account theft.

The passkey, also known as an access key, replaces the traditional text password for account access. It is linked to a specific device and can be used for all login attempts. While there is a risk of losing the device with the original passkey information, passkeys offer additional layers of protection compared to other methods, such as two-factor authentication via temporary codes sent via SMS. Additionally, using a passkey can be a simpler and faster process than entering a lengthy password.

WhatsApp has not specified which countries will initially have access to this feature, but it is expected that the app will gradually roll out the passkey option through updates on the Play Store. Some users may need to wait for the feature to become available.

If the app’s structure remains the same as the beta version during testing, the passkey option should be found within the app’s security settings.

Definitions:

Passkeys: A new authentication feature introduced WhatsApp that allows users to link their device’s biometric identification to access their account without using a password or authentication codes.

Biometric identification: The process of using unique physical or behavioral characteristics, such as fingerprints or facial features, to verify and authenticate a person’s identity.

Fingerprint recognition: A biometric technology that matches an individual’s fingerprint pattern to confirm their identity.

Facial recognition: A biometric technology that analyzes and identifies a person’s unique facial features to authenticate their identity.

PIN: A Personal Identification Number, commonly used as a simple form of authentication entering a numeric code.

Play Store: An online platform provided Google for users to download and update Android applications.

Beta version: A pre-release version of software used for testing before it is officially released to the public.

Sources: