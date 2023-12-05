New Feature Coming to WhatsApp: Access and Chat with Usernames

Summary: WhatsApp is preparing to launch a new feature that will allow users to access and chat with usernames, similar to Telegram. This feature will provide an additional layer of privacy and security eliminating the need for a phone number to register.

WhatsApp, the world’s most popular messaging service owned Meta, has been working on implementing username access for some time now. In the latest beta version 2.23.25.19 for Android, users can already search for usernames in addition to phone numbers. This move aligns WhatsApp with the functionality of Telegram and meets the demands of users who have been longing for this feature.

According to WaBetaInfo, experts who analyzed the beta version, Meta is making progress in the development of this functionality. Screenshots of the search bar in WhatsApp show the option to search not only phone numbers or names but also the username associated with the account.

It is important to note that although users can configure their username in the beta version and share it, the search feature is not fully functional yet. Currently, it does not filter usernames correctly and does not work as well as expected. However, this should not be confused with the name configured in the profile, as that search function works as usual.

The addition of usernames will allow WhatsApp to provide a user experience similar to other online services, where registration can be done without the need to always provide a phone number. This move not only brings WhatsApp closer to Telegram but also enhances privacy and convenience for users.

With the expected rollout of this feature in the coming weeks or months, WhatsApp users can look forward to a new way of accessing and chatting with others on the platform. Stay up to date with the latest technology news subscribing to our official and verified Andro4all channel on WhatsApp.