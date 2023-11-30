WhatsApp Introduces New Feature to Hide Messages with a Unique Secret Code

WhatsApp has recently unveiled a new feature that allows users to hide conversations using a unique secret code specifically designed for this purpose. Unlike the previous method of locking the entire phone, this feature provides an additional layer of privacy offering a separate passcode solely for concealing messages. Although the gradual rollout will commence on Thursday, it may take a few months for all users to gain access to this feature.

While this new functionality enhances privacy, it may not be foolproof in cases where someone knows the device unlock password. Additionally, even without accessing the hidden messages, a person can identify the presence of a secret folder swiping down the list of WhatsApp conversations.

By utilizing the secret code, users can establish a distinct password that is different from the one used to unlock their phone. Furthermore, they have the option to display the shortcut to hidden conversations only after entering the secret code in the search bar. Moreover, WhatsApp now allows users to hide a chat pressing and holding it in the conversation list.

According to the messaging platform, the intention behind this new feature is to provide an additional layer of privacy, making it more difficult for unauthorized individuals to access confidential conversations in situations where someone gains physical access to the user’s phone. WhatsApp acknowledges that everyone has the right to privacy, whether they are sharing their phone with someone else or find themselves in vulnerable situations that require enhanced protection.

FAQ

1. How do I create a secret code for my WhatsApp conversations?

To create a secret code, you need to have at least one hidden conversation. If you don’t have one yet, open a conversation, tap on the contact’s name at the top of the screen, click on “Hidden Conversations,” and enable the option to hide the chat. Swipe down the WhatsApp conversation list to display the hidden conversations tab. Select “Hidden Conversations” in this tab. Tap on the three-dot icon at the top of the screen, click on “Configure Hidden Conversations,” and choose the option to enter the secret code.

