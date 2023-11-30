WhatsApp Introduces Secret Code to Enhance User Privacy

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app with over 2 billion users worldwide, has developed a new feature called Secret Code to provide an additional layer of privacy and protect chats from unauthorized access. This function aims to make it more difficult for someone to find and read chats on another person’s phone or when users share their mobile devices with others.

With Secret Code, users can now set a unique password different from their phone’s unlock code, ensuring the privacy of their locked chats. Additionally, WhatsApp offers the option to hide the folder containing the locked chats from the normal chat list. This means that the chats can only be accessed entering a specific key in the search bar.

Implementing Secret Code is a simple process. Users need to follow these steps:

1. Long-press the conversation you want to lock in the normal chat list.

2. Tap on “Lock Chat.”

3. Set and save the Secret Code.

WhatsApp has announced that the rollout of Secret Code begins on November 30th and will be available globally in the coming months.

This feature is the latest addition to WhatsApp’s efforts to prioritize user privacy. Previously, the company introduced the Locked Chats folder, which allowed users to conceal conversations that they wanted to hide. Access to these chats required a password or biometric data, such as fingerprint authentication, registered on the device.

WhatsApp plans to expand the chat locking options in the future, including the ability to lock conversations on linked devices and create customized passwords for hidden chats.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Why is Secret Code important for WhatsApp users?

Secret Code provides an extra layer of privacy and protection for users’ chats, making them more secure against unauthorized access.

2. How can I enable Secret Code for my WhatsApp chats?

To enable Secret Code, follow these steps:

– Long-press the conversation you want to lock in the normal chat list.

– Tap on “Lock Chat.”

– Set and save the Secret Code.

3. When will Secret Code be available globally?

WhatsApp has started implementing Secret Code on November 30th and plans to make it available worldwide in the coming months.

4. What other privacy features does WhatsApp offer?

Apart from Secret Code, WhatsApp has introduced the Locked Chats folder, which allows users to hide specific conversations. Access to these chats requires a password or biometric data registered on the device. WhatsApp also plans to add more options for locking chats on linked devices and creating personalized passwords for hidden chats in the future.

Source: [WhatsApp](https://www.whatsapp.com/)