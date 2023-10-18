Financial Firms Consider Monitoring Video Calls for Regulatory Compliance

Financial firms are increasingly recognizing the need to monitor staff video calls for regulatory violations. With the expectation that regulators may extend their oversight to include video communications, firms are taking proactive measures to ensure compliance and mitigate risks.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been leading the charge in cracking down on unauthorised text messages sent over platforms like WhatsApp during the pandemic. While it has not officially commented on the matter, individuals familiar with investor probes express concern that the SEC may broaden recording requirements to encompass video calls.

In response, financial institutions are enlisting the help of technology specialists, law firms, and risk consultants to ensure compliance with record-keeping obligations and mitigate the risk of unauthorized sharing of information during video calls. This regulatory enforcement aligns with initiatives US and UK regulators to enhance protections for retail investors.

Integrating video into a highly regulated work environment poses challenges due to the lack of formal record-keeping requirements. However, experts anticipate that regulators will assess compliance failures occurring over video calls and emphasize the need for firms to effectively record and retain pertinent business records.

Regulators, such as Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority, are also focusing on market abuse and the mechanisms facilitating such activities. This heightened vigilance extends to potential compliance violations linked to video calls, given the history of wrongdoing through work-related email and chatrooms.

Amidst the rapid evolution of work, finance firms are urged to adapt and be well-informed about the risks associated with video communication in regulated environments. Some major global banks have already initiated the recording of Zoom calls as a precautionary measure. In addition, HSBC restricts staff from sending texts using work phones, and Microsoft offers recording options to ensure compliance.

Regulatory authorities, like the US Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), enforce rules that require certain firms to record all telephone conversations between registered persons and customers. However, there is a growing recognition of the unique risks posed video calls and a need for technology solutions to efficiently screen video calls for compliance.

As the industry remains vigilant, anticipating potential expansions in regulatory reach, it emphasizes its commitment to regulatory compliance and evolving standards. The substantial fines imposed the SEC for compliance missteps and ongoing probes into breaches among investment advisors further highlight the importance of adhering to regulations.

Sources: Reuters