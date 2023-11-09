WhatsApp Considering Ads in Select Sections of the App, Confirms Executive

WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform, is reportedly exploring the possibility of introducing advertisements in certain sections of its app. In a recent interview, WhatsApp Head Will Cathcart confirmed that while the main inbox and chats will remain ad-free, ads might be shown in other areas of the app.

Cathcart clarified that these potential ads would appear in channels or statuses, not in the inbox or chats. Channels, for example, may offer subscription-based models or exclusive content for paid members, while owners of channels might want to promote their content. However, ads will not be placed in the inbox, ensuring that users can continue to communicate without interruptions.

WhatsApp has denied previous reports suggesting the introduction of ads in lists of conversations with contacts, which is the default view when opening the app. The company has been exploring the idea of incorporating ads since 2019, specifically within the Status feature.

As of now, there is no official information regarding when ads will be introduced in the Status or Channels sections of WhatsApp. The messaging platform currently monetizes its service offering business messaging features to companies who wish to connect with its vast userbase.

It was previously reported that WhatsApp planned to display ads leveraging phone numbers to match users’ Facebook and WhatsApp accounts, enabling targeted advertising. This move was expected to occur once the unification of WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook Messenger was complete.

While WhatsApp aims to maintain a user-friendly experience excluding ads from the main inbox and chats, the potential introduction of ads in select sections of the app reflects the continual exploration of monetization strategies.