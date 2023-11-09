WhatsApp Confirms Possibility of Ads in Select Areas

WhatsApp’s Head, Will Cathcart, has confirmed in a recent interview that the messaging platform is considering showing ads in certain sections of the app. While WhatsApp will remain ad-free in the main inbox and chats, users may expect to see advertisements in other areas of the app.

Cathcart clarified that the potential areas for ads include channels and statuses. Channels could offer paid subscriptions, exclusive content for members, or promotional opportunities for channel owners. However, ads will not be placed in the inbox itself.

The timing for the inclusion of ads in the Status or Channels sections has not been announced the company. This revelation follows WhatsApp’s denial of a report in September that stated ads were planned for the lists of conversations with contacts, which is the default view upon opening the app.

This is not the first time WhatsApp has explored the idea of introducing ads to the app. In 2019, there were reports of plans to incorporate ads through the Status feature, which allows users to share images and videos similar to Instagram and Facebook stories.

WhatsApp currently generates revenue offering business messaging features that enable companies to connect with its massive user base. With over 2 billion users, the Meta-owned messaging service provides a valuable platform for businesses to engage with customers.

Regarding the implementation of targeted ads, a report from August 2020 suggested that WhatsApp would utilize phone numbers to match users’ Facebook and WhatsApp accounts. These ads were expected to be introduced once the unification of WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook Messenger was completed.

FAQ:

Q: Will WhatsApp be introducing ads in the main inbox or chats?

A: No, ads will not be displayed in the main inbox or chats of the app.

Q: Where could users potentially see ads on WhatsApp?

A: Ads might be shown in the Status and Channels sections of the app.

Q: Will users have to pay for subscription-based channels?

A: Channels might offer paid subscriptions, but exact details are not yet known.

Q: When will WhatsApp implement ads in the Status or Channels sections?

A: The company has not specified a timeline for the inclusion of ads in these sections.

Q: How does WhatsApp currently monetize its platform?

A: WhatsApp generates revenue offering business messaging features for companies to connect with users.