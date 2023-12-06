WhatsApp Testing New Feature to Forward Messages to Channels

WhatsApp is testing a new feature that allows users to forward messages from other chats to their joined Channels, according to a recent report. The feature, which is currently only available in the beta version of the Android app, allows users to forward text, images, videos, GIFs, audio messages, stickers, and more.

While the feature is still in development and has not been rolled out to all beta testers, screenshots shared WABetaInfo show that it works exactly as expected. Users can forward messages from a group or 1:1 conversation to a Channel that they run, and even edit the message before sending it.

This new feature has the potential to be both useful and potentially negative. On one hand, it allows users to share important information with their Channels, making it easier to communicate with a larger audience. However, there is also the risk of spreading false information or overwhelming a Channel with negative content.

At this stage, WhatsApp has not provided any details about when the feature will be available to all users. However, given that it is already in the testing phase, it is likely that it will be rolled out to the stable version of the Android app in the near future.

The introduction of this feature reflects WhatsApp’s ongoing efforts to enhance the user experience and provide additional functionality. As messaging apps continue to evolve, it is important for platforms like WhatsApp to introduce new features that cater to the needs and preferences of their users.