WhatsApp Web to Get a Refreshing New Look

WhatsApp is working on a new update for its web version that aims to enhance the user experience with a fresh new look. The update will include a redesigned sidebar and a darker color scheme, which could potentially reduce eye strain and improve aesthetics.

Although WhatsApp already offers a dark mode feature, this new color scheme is an additional option being tested the Meta-owned service. According to reliable sources, the feature is currently under development and not yet available to users or even beta testers. However, it is expected to roll out soon for testing.

The new color scheme is considered to be particularly beneficial in low-light environments, providing a subtle yet impactful shift in the interface’s appearance. The transition from the current color scheme to the darker tones will not only be visually pleasing but also help reduce strain on the eyes.

WhatsApp’s initiative to introduce a new color scheme for the dark theme aligns with users’ evolving preferences for a redesigned interface. This addition aims to enhance the visual appeal of the application and cater to the growing demand for an improved user experience.

This update follows WhatsApp’s recent changes to its Android app, such as the bottom bar and new color scheme in the dark mode. However, the exact timeline for the release of this update to all users remains unclear.

In related news, WhatsApp is also testing the ability to post status updates on its web version. The feature is currently being rolled out to users who have installed the WhatsApp web beta version 2.2353.59 on their desktop. Users will find the Status tab conveniently located at the top-left of the WhatsApp web interface.

WhatsApp continues to innovate and provide users with new features and design enhancements to make their messaging experience more enjoyable. Stay tuned for updates on the release of the new web version update and other exciting developments from WhatsApp.

About the Author:

Shaurya Sharma is a Sub Editor at CNN-News18, specializing in consumer, emerging, and gaming technology. With a passion for technology since childhood, Shaurya brings a deep insight into the latest tech trends and developments.