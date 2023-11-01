WhatsApp Working on New Feature to Enhance User Profiles

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging app, is constantly evolving with new and improved features for its users. The company is now working on a groundbreaking feature that will allow individuals to have an alternate profile on a single account, offering more flexibility and control over their interactions.

The upcoming feature, currently being tested on the beta version of WhatsApp, will enable users to create a restricted profile that is only visible to their contacts. This means that users can customize their alternate profile with a unique name and photo that will be displayed to other WhatsApp users outside their immediate circle. This feature not only provides users with a measure of privacy but also allows for better management of their interactions with individuals who may not be a part of their regular network.

Furthermore, WhatsApp is also testing another feature that will enhance group video calls. While the previous limit for participants in a group video call was set at 32, users could only initiate the call with up to 15 participants. With the new update, WhatsApp will allow users to start a group video call directly with all 32 participants at once, streamlining the process and improving efficiency. Although currently available only on iOS, Android users can expect this feature to be rolled out soon.

WhatsApp’s commitment to continuously improving its user experience is evident in the addition of these new features. While the development process may not be as fast-paced as some other messaging apps, WhatsApp ensures that each feature is thoroughly tested and works seamlessly before being released to the public.

FAQ:

Q: What is the alternate profile feature in WhatsApp?

A: The alternate profile feature in WhatsApp allows users to create a restricted profile that is visible only to their contacts, providing more privacy and control over their interactions.

Q: Will the alternate profile feature be available on the stable version of WhatsApp?

A: Currently, the alternate profile feature is being tested on the beta version of WhatsApp and is not yet available on the stable channel.

Q: What is the new change in group video calls on WhatsApp?

A: WhatsApp is updating its group video call feature to allow users to start a call directly with up to 32 participants, instead of the previous limit of 15. This change improves convenience and efficiency in group video calls.

Q: Is the enhanced group video call feature available for Android users?

A: The enhanced group video call feature is currently available only for iOS users. However, it is expected to be rolled out to Android users in the near future.

Source: [WaBetaInfo](https://wabetainfo.com/)