WhatsApp Testing New Feature for Audio Sharing While Screen Sharing

WhatsApp is currently testing a new feature that will allow users to share audio while displaying their screen during video calls. This feature, discovered in the WhatsApp beta for iOS version 23.25.10.72, will enable users to listen to music and video together when screen sharing is enabled.

Although the functionality of the feature is not yet clear, as it is still in development and not rolled out to beta testers, it is expected to enhance the real-time sharing experience during video calls. The feature will not work with WhatsApp voice calls and will be unavailable in video calls where the video is disabled.

WhatsApp has been continuously improving its video call capabilities, recently introducing screen sharing support and landscape mode during video calls. This new feature aims to bring the app closer to popular video conferencing platforms like Google Meet and Zoom.

This addition could be particularly useful for users who want to share audio playing on their phone with their loved ones during video calls. It opens up possibilities for collaborative presentations and sharing media content in real-time.

As WhatsApp continues to innovate and introduce new features, it remains one of the leading messaging apps globally. The platform’s focus on enhancing user experience and broadening communication capabilities has contributed to its popularity among individuals and businesses alike.

While we wait for the official rollout of this feature, WhatsApp users can look forward to an enhanced video calling experience that integrates audio sharing and screen sharing. Stay tuned for further updates on this exciting development.