WhatsApp Testing New “Secret Code” Feature to Enhance Chat Security

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature called “secret code” that aims to provide enhanced security and privacy for users. This feature, currently in the testing phase, allows users to set a custom password for their locked chats. The secret code feature, discovered WABetaInfo, will help users quickly locate and access their protected conversations.

To use the secret code feature, users can simply type in their custom password in the search bar to find their locked chats. Alternatively, they can access these chats on their companion devices. The password for the secret code can be personalized using either a word or an emoji, offering users flexibility and customization options.

WhatsApp already offers security measures such as fingerprint recognition, face unlock, and PIN codes to protect users’ chats. However, the addition of the secret code feature not only enhances security but also simplifies the process of locating and accessing locked chats.

This new feature comes after the launch of Chat Lock, another security measure introduced WhatsApp. The company is currently working on integrating Chat Lock with companion devices. While the secret code feature is not yet available to beta testers, it is expected to be rolled out to all users in the near future.

For those unfamiliar with WhatsApp’s chat locking functionality, it allows users to secure and hide specific conversations from their chat list. Users can enable this feature opening a chat, tapping on the chat info, and selecting the “Chat Lock” option. By default, chat lock adds a fingerprint lock to selected chats. Locked chats are then visible in a dedicated folder at the top of the chat list, accessible only through the set security lock, providing users with ultimate privacy.

With the introduction of the secret code feature, WhatsApp aims to provide users with even more control over their chats and ensure the utmost privacy and security for their personal conversations.

