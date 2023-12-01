New WhatsApp Feature Allows Audio Sharing During Screen-Sharing

WhatsApp is set to introduce a new feature that will enhance the screen-sharing experience for its users. While screen-sharing is already available on the platform, one downside has been the inability to share audio simultaneously. However, recent findings suggest that this limitation may soon be addressed.

The APK teardown of WhatsApp’s latest version has revealed hints of an upcoming update that will allow audio to be shared while screen-sharing. This means that when users share their screens, any audio playing on their device will also be transmitted to the participants in the call. The addition of audio-sharing will greatly improve the usability of this feature in various scenarios, such as presentations, troubleshooting calls, and more.

One interesting possibility that arises with this new feature is the potential for watch parties via WhatsApp. Although there is no explicit mention of watch party capabilities in the code, it is worth considering the potential for users to watch movies and TV shows together. While streaming services typically do not allow content to be shared through screen-sharing, WhatsApp’s audio-sharing feature could enable watch parties for locally stored videos on the host’s device.

It is important to note, however, that further details on the implementation and functionalities of this upcoming feature are yet to be provided WhatsApp. The company’s response to inquiries will shed more light on how the feature will work and the extent of its capabilities.

In conclusion, the addition of audio-sharing during screen-sharing on WhatsApp promises to enhance user experience, particularly in scenarios involving presentations and troubleshooting. The potential for watch parties adds an exciting dimension to this feature, although it remains to be seen how it will be implemented and whether it will be compatible with existing streaming services.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Will the new audio-sharing feature be available in all WhatsApp calls?

A: Yes, the audio-sharing feature will be available in all screen-sharing calls made on WhatsApp.

Q: Can I share audio from streaming services during screen-sharing on WhatsApp?

A: It is unlikely that audio from streaming services will be shareable through screen-sharing on WhatsApp. While some platforms, like Amazon Prime, offer watch party functionality, it usually requires all participants to have a membership.

Q: Are there any restrictions on the types of videos that can be watched during a WhatsApp watch party?

A: As long as the video is stored on the host’s device, it should be shareable during a watch party on WhatsApp. However, streaming services may not be compatible with this feature.