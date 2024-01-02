New Fees for WhatsApp Backups on Android Announced Google

In a recent blog post, Google made an important announcement that starting early next year, WhatsApp backups on Android will count towards users’ Google Account cloud storage limit. This change will be rolled out gradually to all WhatsApp users on Android, following its initial release to WhatsApp Beta users in December 2023. Currently, WhatsApp backups are separate from Google storage, allowing users to store thousands of messages and images without impacting their Google allowance. However, this will soon change, potentially leading to additional fees for users.

Google offers various storage plans, including 100GB for £1.99 per month or 200GB for £2.49 per month. For users requiring even more storage, there is the 2TB plan priced at £7.99 per month, suitable for those wanting to store large amounts of 4K videos and high-resolution images in the cloud. However, if users wish to avoid the new fees but still retain their WhatsApp backups, they can clear out unnecessary files, photos, and videos from their Google account. By freeing up space now, users can ensure they won’t be penalized when the new terms and conditions come into effect.

Google emphasized that WhatsApp backups on Android will continue to function, as long as there is available space within the user’s Google Account storage. Should the storage limit be reached, users will need to remove unnecessary items in order to resume backups. It may currently be winter, but conducting a spring clean on mobile devices can result in potential savings.

While the core fact of the article remains intact regarding the new fees for WhatsApp backups on Android, the content has been rewritten to diverge significantly from the original content.