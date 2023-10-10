WhatsApp: How to Free Up and Manage Phone Memory

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app available for Android and iPhone (iOS), can take up a significant amount of memory on your phone due to the media shared in chats and groups within the app. If these files are not deleted over time, they can slow down your device. However, users can make some adjustments to the app to free up phone memory. Deleting specific files, clearing the cache, and disabling automatic downloads are some examples. Here are some measures that can help save space and manage device memory.

One way to free up memory is to delete specific files within WhatsApp. To do this, open the app and go to the “Chats” tab. Click on the three dots in the upper right corner, then go to “Settings” and find “Storage and data.” Finally, tap on “Manage storage.” From there, you can view frequently forwarded items, media larger than 5 MB, and files sent in each conversation. You can analyze each item and decide whether or not to delete it.

Another way to manage memory is to disable automatic downloads of media. By disabling this feature, you gain control over what is downloaded to your phone. To do this, go to the three dots in the upper right corner of the app, then go to the app’s settings. Tap on “Storage and data” and choose your preference for automatic downloads. It’s important to note that voice messages are always downloaded automatically, regardless of your settings.

Clearing the cache can also help free up storage space. On Android devices, go to device settings, then find “Apps.” Scroll down to find WhatsApp and tap on “Storage.” Finally, tap on “Clear cache.” On iOS devices, the process is slightly different. To remove temporary files, uninstall the app and reinstall it. However, if you want to delete all media from the app permanently, you can do so accessing the iCloud settings, selecting “Manage Storage,” finding the WhatsApp app, and tapping on “Delete data.”

In addition, you can use cleaning apps specifically designed to manage storage on your device. Apps such as Cleaner for WhatsApp (Android) and Cleaner – Clean Phone Cache (iOS) can help organize and delete unwanted media from your device.

Lastly, you can enable temporary media. This feature automatically deletes files after a certain period of time, allowing you to enjoy them when they are sent without them taking up unnecessary space. To activate this function, go to your WhatsApp settings, then “Storage and data.” Look for “Manage storage” and enable “Temporary messages.” Choose how long you want the media to be saved and whether or not you want to apply this feature to conversations.

Overall, these measures can help you free up and manage the memory on your phone, ensuring that WhatsApp does not take up too much space. By organizing and deleting unnecessary files and adjusting settings, you can optimize the performance of your device.

Sources:

