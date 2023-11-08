WhatsApp Considers Ads in Status Feature

WhatsApp, the popular chat app with over 2 billion users worldwide, may soon introduce ads in its Status feature. Head of WhatsApp, Will Cathcart, revealed in a recent interview with Brazilian media that while the company does not have plans to display ads in users’ main inboxes, it is exploring the idea of incorporating ads in other areas of the app.

This development comes on the heels of Meta’s announcement of an ad-free plan for Facebook and Instagram users in the European Union. Although Meta aims to test ads and subscriptions across all its platforms, Cathcart clarified that WhatsApp’s focus would be on integrating ads within the Status feature, which is similar to Stories.

Cathcart emphasized that ads would not be inserted into users’ inboxes, but rather within channels or statuses. For instance, channel owners could charge for subscriptions or promote their content exclusively to paid members. While there is no specific timeline for the introduction of Status ads, it is expected that WhatsApp will follow a careful testing phase before implementing them globally.

WhatsApp’s journey towards monetization has been ongoing, with previous reports highlighting the potential for ads in the Status feature dating back to 2019. However, the company has primarily relied on its business messaging service and click-to-WhatsApp ads on platforms like Facebook to generate revenue, earning an estimated $906 million in 2022, mostly through its WhatsApp for Business app.

Analysts have speculated that WhatsApp’s parent company, Meta, is likely to introduce ads on WhatsApp given its massive user base and the success Instagram has had in generating ad revenue under Meta’s ownership. Instagram reportedly generated $43.2 billion in ad revenue in 2022.

As WhatsApp continues to explore new avenues for monetization, such as the recent introduction of Channels, it remains committed to providing a seamless and user-friendly experience while finding ways to sustain its business model.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Will WhatsApp start displaying ads in users’ main inboxes?

No, according to WhatsApp’s Head, Will Cathcart, the company does not have plans to show ads in users’ main inboxes. Their focus will be on integrating ads in the Status feature.

2. Where will the ads be shown within WhatsApp?

Ads may appear in channels or statuses within the app. Channel owners could charge for subscriptions or promote their content exclusively to paid members.

3. When will these Status ads be introduced?

There is no specific information on when the Status ads will start appearing. It is likely that WhatsApp will conduct testing before a global rollout.

4. How has WhatsApp generated revenue so far?

WhatsApp has primarily relied on its business messaging service and click-to-WhatsApp ads on platforms like Facebook. In 2022, it generated an estimated $906 million, mainly through the WhatsApp for Business app.