WhatsApp’s Latest Update Allows Users to Send Media in Original Quality

WhatsApp, the popular messaging application, has made a significant enhancement to its iOS app. Since August 2023, users have been able to send photos and videos in high-definition (HD) quality. However, these files were still being compressed the app, much to the disappointment of users. But now, with the latest version update, WhatsApp has finally resolved this issue!

In the release notes for version 23.24.73, WhatsApp announced that users can now easily send media files in their original quality. Previously, users had the option to send content in HD, which provided high-resolution images with minimal compression. This was a highly requested feature iPhone users who wanted to preserve the original quality of their photos, as the standard quality setting would further reduce the image resolution.

So, how does it work in practice? To send files in their native quality, all you have to do is click on the “+” button followed “Document.” A new window will appear at the bottom, offering two additional options.

If you choose “Select a photo or video,” you can send a photo in HEIC format or a video in MOV format (with the option to add a message). The format information will be displayed on the photo or video.

To send a file in HD, simply click on the “+” button, select “Photos and Videos Library,” choose the desired photo, and then click on the “HD” option in the top menu. You can then select your preferred quality.

WhatsApp’s latest update truly empowers users to share media files in their original quality, ensuring a more enjoyable and accurate viewing experience. Whether it’s sharing precious memories or professional photographs, WhatsApp continues to prioritize user satisfaction.

FAQ

Q: Can I send media in HD quality using WhatsApp on iOS devices?

A: Yes, with the latest update, WhatsApp allows users to send photos and videos in high-definition quality on iOS devices.

Q: Will the media files still be compressed the app?

A: No, the latest update resolves the compression issue, allowing users to send media files in their original quality.

Q: How do I send a photo or video in HD quality?

A: To send a photo or video in HD, select the file from your library, click on the “+” button, and choose the “HD” option in the top menu. You can then select your preferred quality.

Q: What formats are supported for photo and video files?

A: WhatsApp supports HEIC format for photos and MOV format for videos.

Sources: WhatsApp official release notes, www.whatsapp.com