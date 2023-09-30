False Features of WhatsApp in 2023

WhatsApp Messenger, the popular messaging app owned Meta, often releases new features first in its beta version before rolling them out to all users in the stable (official) app. During this beta testing period, the company receives feedback from users, both positive and negative.

While many rumors and speculations about WhatsApp features have been circulating on the internet and social media, Meta has not officially confirmed any of them. One such rumor was the introduction of a charge for every message sent. However, it is important to note that these rumors may still become reality in the future, as WhatsApp has implemented features in the past that were initially dismissed as rumors.

Here are some of the false features rumored for WhatsApp in 2023:

A blue triple tick: This rumor suggested that a third tick mark would appear in WhatsApp chats when a user takes a screenshot of the conversation. However, this feature has not been implemented.

Charge for every message: This rumor caused a significant drop in WhatsApp users, as many believed that each message would incur a charge. Meta had to officially deny this rumor to retain its user base.

Unlimited message deletion: Currently, WhatsApp allows users to delete messages for everyone within a maximum of 60 minutes. The rumor suggested that changing the smartphone’s time settings, the option to delete messages for everyone would reappear. However, this is not true, so there is no need to attempt this method.

In addition to addressing these false features, WhatsApp users can also activate the “Offline Mode” in WhatsApp. To do this, follow these simple steps:

Go to the Settings on your mobile device. Find and select the “Applications” section. Locate and tap on WhatsApp. Select the “Force Stop” option. Once completed, the “Offline Mode” in WhatsApp will be activated, and you will no longer receive any messages or notifications.

It is important to note that if you reenter WhatsApp, you will start to receive notifications again. The “Offline Mode” allows users to take a break from constant messaging and notifications. Remember, you can also apply this mode to other apps as well.

WhatsApp is filled with hidden features, codes, shortcuts, and innovative tools. Keep exploring and discover useful tricks. For more WhatsApp-related articles, visit the Depor website.

Sources:

– Depor.com