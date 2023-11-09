WhatsApp Confirms Ads on Status Page and Channels, Promises to Spare the Inbox

WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform, is set to introduce ads to its users, according to WhatsApp head, Will Cathcart. In a recent interview, Cathcart clarified that the ads will not be placed in users’ main inbox but rather in other locations such as the Status page and Channels.

Cathcart emphasized that WhatsApp does not believe placing ads directly in the inbox is a suitable model, as users typically do not want to see advertising when they open their messages. However, he acknowledged that other areas within the app, like the Status page and Channels, could be potential spaces for ads. This could include promotions for exclusive paid content or channels that owners want to promote.

The decision to explore ads on WhatsApp comes after the parent company, Meta (formerly known as Facebook), considered introducing ads to the platform’s Status page back in 2018. However, these plans were later abandoned, possibly due to concerns over user backlash. Even Brian Acton, one of the co-founders of WhatsApp, expressed his disagreement with the idea of ads on the platform, admitting in a 2018 interview that he had compromised user privacy for broader benefits.

Cathcart did not provide specific details regarding the implementation timeline of ads on WhatsApp or how the company plans to prevent them from becoming intrusive. It also remains unclear how WhatsApp will target ads to users, considering that the platform’s chats are end-to-end encrypted, ensuring user privacy.

In conclusion, while WhatsApp users can expect to see ads on the platform’s Status page and Channels in the future, the company assures users that their main inbox will remain ad-free. This strategic move aims to balance the need for monetization with user experience, ensuring that advertising does not hinder the seamless messaging service that WhatsApp has become known for.

