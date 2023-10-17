Discover if your friend is using WhatsApp Plus

WhatsApp is making several changes to its Android application, such as adding a new color with a more modern design, as well as the option to protect our account with a double key and send video messages. However, sometimes our contacts do not use WhatsApp, but WhatsApp Plus. The APK has a variety of functions that the original app doesn’t have, which is why today we will tell you how to discover it to prevent them from using more features than you do.

One way to know if your friend is using WhatsApp Plus is if you don’t see the typing indicator. WhatsApp Plus allows users to hide the “typing” indicator not only in group chats, but also in individual conversations. Another indication would be if your friend has access to exclusive emojis. While WhatsApp is expected to add more emojis at the end of the year, WhatsApp Plus already has them.

Another feature of WhatsApp Plus is the ability to view photos and videos that can only be seen once. This is a measure implemented to protect privacy, but in WhatsApp Plus, these files can be viewed whenever desired.

It is also worth noting that WhatsApp Plus allows blocking all calls, so if someone is using it, they can only write to you. Additionally, WhatsApp Plus provides a list where users can check if they have been blocked and if their contacts have changed their profile picture.

If you are unable to install WhatsApp Plus, one possible reason is that you still have the normal version of WhatsApp installed on your device. In order to install WhatsApp Plus, you must uninstall the regular app and proceed to download and install the APK file for WhatsApp Plus.

In conclusion, being aware of whether your friend is using WhatsApp Plus can help you understand the additional features they may have access to. It is important to consider the implications for privacy and communication when using alternative versions of WhatsApp.

