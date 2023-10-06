WhatsApp’s New Feature: Round Videos

WhatsApp, the instant messaging app owned Meta, has recently introduced a feature where users can send short videos in a circular format, similar to audio messages. These videos can be up to 60 seconds long and can be filmed using either the front or rear camera.

Initially, the shortcut to send round videos was available without any extra steps. However, now users need to follow a few simple instructions to activate the feature again. Here’s what you need to do:

1. Open WhatsApp and tap on the three dots in the top right corner of the screen.

2. Select “Settings” and then choose “Chats”.

3. Look for the option “Instant Video Messages” and switch it on.

4. Now, go to the conversation where you want to send the video. Tap on the microphone icon, and it will change to a video camera icon. Start recording.

For those who are already familiar with WhatsApp’s audio messaging feature, the process is quite intuitive. You can drag the icon upwards to start recording and tap on the red button in the bottom corner of the screen to stop recording. To discard the video, tap on the trash can icon in the bottom left corner. To send it, tap on the arrow icon in the top right corner.

This new feature adds more versatility to WhatsApp’s messaging capabilities, allowing users to communicate using round videos instead of just text or audio. It provides a fun and dynamic way to share moments with friends and family.

