How to Schedule WhatsApp Messages on iPhone

WhatsApp has a handy feature that allows users to schedule messages to be sent at a later time. This can be especially useful if you’re tired of being the first one to say good morning in the family group chat, or if you have a birthday message you want to send while you’re on a flight to the US without internet access. Although the feature is not new, finding it on iPhone can be a bit confusing, so let’s go through the steps to set it up.

To schedule WhatsApp messages on iPhone, follow these steps:

1. Open the “Shortcuts” app, which comes pre-installed on all iPhones.

2. Tap on the “Automation” section at the bottom of the screen.

3. Choose “Create Personal Automation”.

4. Select when you want the scheduled message to be sent. This can be at a specific time or when a certain event occurs, such as turning off your phone’s alarm.

5. Once you have chosen the time or event, tap on “Add Action”.

6. Select “Apps” instead of “Categories”, and scroll down to find WhatsApp. Tap on “Send WhatsApp Message”.

7. Write the message you want to send and choose the recipient.

8. Tap “Next” and decide if you want to be prompted for confirmation before sending the message, or if you want it to be sent automatically. You can also choose to receive a notification once the message is sent.

9. That’s it! Your message is now scheduled.

It’s worth noting that this feature is only available on iPhones running iOS 14 and later versions. If you’re having trouble finding the “Shortcuts” app or the “Automation” section, make sure your iPhone is updated to the latest iOS version.

In conclusion, scheduling WhatsApp messages on iPhone is a convenient feature that can save you time and make sure you never miss an important message again. With just a few simple steps, you can schedule messages to be sent at a later time, allowing you to stay connected even when you’re not able to be on your phone.

