How to Prevent Being Added to a WhatsApp Group Without Permission

The exponential growth of social networks and platforms that allow communication and interaction among human beings has led to instant messaging applications like WhatsApp constantly updating their features and activating new options. With the advancement of technology, one aspect that has improved within the popular app is privacy, which is now reflected in the ability to avoid being added to a group without your consent. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to prevent it and what happens if someone insists on adding you.

Privacy is defined as an individual’s personal sphere of life that is primarily intended to maintain confidentiality, which often does not occur in WhatsApp when strangers invade it adding you to group chats without any permission.

In September 2022, Meta announced the activation of an option within the instant messaging application for smartphones that allows you to manually prevent external people or contacts from adding you to groups against your will. This feature helps avoid falling into the hands of hackers or unscrupulous individuals.

Step-by-Step Guide to Configure Your Privacy and Choose Who Can Add You to a WhatsApp Group:

Open the WhatsApp app and tap on the three-dot icon in the top right corner. Go to “Settings.” Tap on “Account” or directly on “Privacy.” Scroll down and click on “Groups” with the default setting “Everyone.” You will see the following alternatives: To prevent unknown people from adding you to group chats, select “My Contacts” only.

To prevent some of your contacts from adding you to groups without consent, choose “My Contacts, Except…”

With the “My Contacts, Except…” option, you will have the chance to view your WhatsApp contact list and manually select the names of the people who cannot add you to a group. Once you have made your selections, tap the green button at the bottom of the screen to save the changes. After this, you will only receive group invitations that you can choose to accept or decline.

If someone tries to add you to a group despite your settings, they will receive a message stating, “Couldn’t add [your name] to the group”. This feature helps shield you from uncomfortable messages or unwanted group additions, particularly from individuals you don’t know.

It is worth noting that group invitations on WhatsApp typically last for approximately three days, allowing you to see who is participating in the group during that time.

Sources: Xataka Android

Definitions: