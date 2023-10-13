Can You Write in Different Colors on WhatsApp?

WhatsApp is one of the most widely used messaging applications in the world. Many people wonder if it is possible to write in different colors on WhatsApp, but it is not a feature that the app offers directly. However, it is possible to do so downloading other applications that are different software than the one the device has preset. However, this can pose a risk that compromises the security and operation of the system if we do not properly investigate the type of installation we are doing.

WhatsApp does not allow writing messages with colored letters, but it is possible with other apps. One of the applications that can be downloaded for the function of writing in different colors is BlueWords, which, as its name implies, allows writing with blue letters and other font styles. The app works for WhatsApp and other applications such as Instagram or the messaging app of the device.

Stylish Text is another tool to modify the visual style of texts. Like the previous one, the user can write within it and then share the messages on other platforms, such as WhatsApp.

The main disadvantage of these alternatives is that they require access and permissions to the device or to the WhatsApp application itself. In addition to what it implies in terms of computer security, it can cause problems when updating the messaging platform. If you decide to download one of these applications or any other with similar functions, it is important to check reviews on the platform from which you download the application, read the terms and conditions, and be sure that it does not provide more data than necessary.

What options does WhatsApp allow to modify the text?

Although WhatsApp does not allow writing with colored letters, it does allow changing some aspects of the font used to write messages with easy tricks that users just need to memorize the steps.

In total, four tricks can be used and they are as follows:

Bold: WhatsApp enables the option to write in bold, italic, strikethrough, or monospace. Bold allows emphasizing the text and highlighting what is being said. It can be achieved adding an asterisk (*) at the beginning and end of the word or phrase, with no spaces between the sign and the letters. For example, it would be like this: *bold*.

Italic: It gives an italic imprint to the font and is achieved in the same way using an underscore (_). In this case, the text would look like this: _italic_.

Strikethrough: It adds a horizontal line that crosses the middle of the words. The sign used for this option is the tilde of the letter “ñ” (~). When writing the message, it would look like this: ~strikethrough~.

Monospace: It makes each of the letters at the same height, whether uppercase or lowercase. To apply it, three backticks (`) should be placed as follows: “`monospace“`.

These options can even be combined. For example, it is possible to write a text in italics and then highlight it in bold: *_combined_*.

