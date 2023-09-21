How to Send Messages on WhatsApp Without Saving the Contact

Do you ever find yourself in a situation where you need to add a store’s phone number to your contacts just to order a quick meal or hire a service through WhatsApp? Well, you’ll be glad to know that it’s not necessary to do so. The messaging app actually allows you to send messages to numbers that are not saved on your phone.

This feature is available for both Android and iOS systems. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to do it:

1. Open WhatsApp on your device.

2. Tap on the “Contacts” icon to start a new conversation.

3. Select the magnifying glass icon to search for the contact.

4. If the number is registered on WhatsApp, it will appear as an option for you to start a conversation.

By following these simple steps, you can skip the hassle of saving contacts just to have a quick conversation on WhatsApp. This is particularly useful when you need to communicate with businesses or services that you have no intention of contacting again in the future.

So next time you find yourself in need of reaching out to someone on WhatsApp without adding them to your contacts, remember that this feature is readily available for you to use.

