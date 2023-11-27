New Feature in WhatsApp Allows Users to Send One-Time Audio Messages

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app, has introduced an exciting new feature that allows users to send one-time audio messages. This feature provides users with greater control over their audio messages, ensuring that they can only be heard once the recipient.

To utilize this feature, follow these simple steps. Firstly, open a conversation in WhatsApp that you want to send a one-time audio message to. Then, press and hold the microphone icon and swipe it upwards until a lock symbol appears. This lock symbol signifies that the audio message will be sent as a one-time preview.

Secondly, click on the circle icon with the number one inside it until the background turns green. This indicates that the audio message will only be able to be listened to once the recipient. Finally, after you finish recording your audio message, simply click on the send arrow to deliver the message.

The introduction of this feature in WhatsApp has the potential to enhance the privacy and control of audio messages. By allowing users to send one-time audio messages, it becomes easier to share sensitive or confidential information securely. Whether it’s a password, a personal detail, or an important message, the one-time audio message feature adds an extra layer of protection.

FAQ:

Q: Can I send a one-time audio message to multiple contacts?

A: No, the one-time audio message feature is currently only available for individual conversations.

Q: Will the recipient be able to save or download the one-time audio message?

A: No, once the recipient listens to the one-time audio message, it will not be saved in their chat history.

Q: Can I replay the one-time audio message after it has been sent?

A: No, once the one-time audio message is sent and listened to, it cannot be played again.

Q: Will the recipient be notified that the audio message is a one-time preview?

A: No, there is no specific notification to indicate that the audio message is a one-time preview.