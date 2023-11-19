How to Easily Find WhatsApp Messages Date

WhatsApp is undoubtedly one of the most popular communication tools in the world. With its vast range of features, it has become a model for other messaging programs on the internet and mobile phones. Did you know that you can search for messages on WhatsApp based on the date they were sent or received? These applications are constantly evolving to surprise us even more.

In recent years, popular digital tools have evolved impressively. In the realm of communication, Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp, Signal, and Telegram stand out from the rest. Among these, WhatsApp is unquestionably one of the most widely used applications, offering some very interesting functions. However, with the sheer volume of messages, it can be difficult to understand how to find texts from months ago. Nevertheless, with a simple search filter, it becomes easier to retrieve the information we need.

WhatsApp: How to Find a Message Date in a Few Seconds

The function exists, although it may not seem very accessible. To perform a search date, you need to tap on the group or conversation icon at the bottom right of the screen and then select the desired date. As you can see, searching date is relatively easy. The “normal” search feature in WhatsApp allows us to find messages, photos, videos, links, GIFs, audios, and documents in our conversations. You can also use keywords to find specific conversations.

Steps to Better Understand the Search Date Feature:

1. Tap on the Menu.

2. Select the “Search” button.

3. Enter a “Date” in the calendar and tap “Ok.”

4. The application will show us all the messages from the chosen day.

FAQ

Q: What can I search for using the “normal” search feature in WhatsApp?

A: The “normal” search feature allows you to find messages, photos, videos, links, GIFs, audios, and documents in your conversations.

Q: How can I search for a specific conversation in WhatsApp?

A: You can search for a specific conversation using keywords related to that conversation.

Q: What should I do if I can’t find the “search date” function in WhatsApp?

A: Sometimes, phones need updates to have more efficient apps. Therefore, you should check if your cell phone requires an update, as this could be the main reason why you don’t have access to this option.