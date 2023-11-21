WhatsApp Updates Introduce Carousel Format for Statuses

WhatsApp recently rolled out an update that introduced a new carousel format for statuses, reminiscent of Instagram. While this change has sparked mixed reactions among users, there is a workaround to view statuses in their original format. This modification is currently available in version 2.23.25.3 beta of the app and the steps provided below work for both iOS and Android users.

How to View Statuses in Their Original Format

Launch the WhatsApp application on your device. Go to the “Updates” section within the app. Tap on the three-dot icon and select “Unfollow”. If you are following any channels, you need to exit them before proceeding with this step. Once you have unfollowed all channels, navigate to another section of WhatsApp, such as “Chats”, and then return to the “Updates” section. You will now be able to view your contacts’ statuses in the traditional format.

Please note that the “Channels” section will appear at the end of the statuses. If you start following a channel again, you will need to repeat the above process to revert to the original format.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can I revert back to the carousel format for statuses if I prefer it?

No, the workaround provided only allows you to view statuses in their original format. WhatsApp currently doesn’t offer an option to switch between different formats.

2. Will I lose any data or settings following the steps mentioned?

No, following the steps to view statuses in their original format will not cause any data loss or affect your settings. You are simply navigating between sections within the app.

3. Are there any other changes in the latest WhatsApp update?

While the introduction of the carousel format for statuses is the most significant change, the update may also include bug fixes and performance improvements. For detailed release notes, refer to the official WhatsApp website.

Source: WhatsApp Blog (www.whatsapp.com)

———————————————–

Please note that the above article is a fictional creation and the source mentioned is purely for example purposes.