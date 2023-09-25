New WhatsApp Feature: Channels

WhatsApp has recently introduced a new feature called Channels, which allows users to follow various channels to receive updates, news, and more. To use Channels, users simply need to select the channels they want to follow from a directory or through invitation links shared via chat, email, or online platforms.

While the option to stay updated on topics of interest may sound appealing, some users have been hesitant to use Channels due to potential memory consumption. However, WhatsApp has made it clear that channel updates will not always be available indefinitely. The app will only store the channel’s history on its servers for a maximum of 30 days and will implement additional measures to ensure that updates disappear even faster on users’ devices.

Channels also serve as a useful tool for content creators. Channel administrators have the ability to block screenshots and content forwarding from their channels. They can also choose who can follow their channel and decide whether to make it visible in the directory or not.

Since the aim of Channels is to reach a wide audience, end-to-end encryption is not enabled default. This is an important consideration for those prioritizing privacy. Additionally, users cannot see who has reacted to their channel’s posts, and neither can they access the phone numbers of those who follow the channel. The administrator also does not have access to this information, but they can see the total number of followers.

