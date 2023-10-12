WhatsApp Introduces Call Links for Better Organization and Planning

A recent update to WhatsApp has brought a new feature that allows users to generate call links for audio and video calls, similar to platforms like Zoom and Google Meet. This feature was highly requested users as it enables more organized and planned meetings.

Prior to this update, if someone missed a group call invitation, they would have to wait to be invited again in order to join the conversation. Additionally, there was no notification when a new member joined the call. With the new call links, anyone with a WhatsApp account can receive the link, open it, and join the conference.

WhatsApp ensures that these calls made through the links are end-to-end encrypted, providing a secure communication channel. Creating a call link on WhatsApp is simple and does not require any external applications:

Open the WhatsApp application

Go to the “Calls” section

Select the option to “Create Call Link”

Choose the type of call (audio or video)

Click “Copy Link”

The link can be shared either through WhatsApp or other applications. It’s important to only share the link with trusted individuals as anyone with the link can join the call. Blocked users cannot access the link, and unused links expire after 30 days. WhatsApp also has the ability to revoke links for privacy and security reasons.

In addition to generating call links, WhatsApp has released an update for iPhone users that allows them to create channels. Channels can be created following these steps:

Open the WhatsApp application on your iPhone

Tap on the “Updates” tab at the bottom left of the screen

Find the “Channels” section and tap the “+” button on the right side of the section title

Select “Create Channel”

Provide a name, description, and profile picture for the channel, and then tap “Create Channel”

With these new features, WhatsApp aims to enhance the user experience and keep up with other popular messaging and video call platforms.

