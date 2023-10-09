WhatsApp Launches New Update Allowing iOS Users to Create Channels

WhatsApp has released a new update that enables iOS users to create channels on the platform. Previously, this feature was only available for Android users. The new update includes a button in the “News” section that allows users to create channels with just a single click.

To create a channel, iOS users need to follow these steps:

1. Open the WhatsApp application on their iPhone.

2. Tap on the “News” tab located at the bottom left of the screen.

3. Locate the “Channels” section and click on the “+” button at the far right of the section title.

4. Select the option to “Create channel.”

5. A pop-up window will appear, indicating the functions of a channel. Click on “Continue” at the bottom of the screen.

6. Provide a name, description, and profile picture for the WhatsApp channel, then click on “Create Channel.”

It’s important to note that this update will be rolled out gradually to iOS users, depending on their region and country. To check if the update is available, users can follow the aforementioned steps. If the “+” button and the option to “Create channel” are not visible, it means that the new function is not yet accessible. Users can also check the App Store for any pending updates for WhatsApp.

Channels on WhatsApp allow the owner to make public posts, creating a space for communication and interaction. Users can create communities or follow channels related to specific topics of public interest. Additionally, users can search for channels and see popular channels from around the world.

Once a channel is created, users can see all previous posts within the channel. These posts will not generate notifications unless specifically enabled.

Overall, this latest update from WhatsApp allows iOS users to create channels, providing a new way to share and access content on the platform.

Source: iProfesional, WABetaInfo, Infobae