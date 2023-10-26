WhatsApp Introduces New Feature Allowing Users to Add Channel Administrators

WhatsApp is set to release a new update that will enable users to add additional administrators to the channels they have created on the platform, allowing for greater collaboration and shared responsibility. This new feature, called “invite an administrator,” can be found in the channel’s settings and allows users to assign the administrator role to a trusted contact. The invitation can only be accepted if the chosen user has access to the creator’s phone number.

This update is particularly useful for channels with a large number of subscribers, as it enables greater attention and a faster pace of content generation to maintain audience engagement. Once invited, the names of the collaborating administrators will appear in the list of admins, with a distinction between the “channel owner” and “channel administrator” roles.

While this feature is still in development, it is expected to be available in an upcoming WhatsApp update. However, an official release date has not been announced, as WhatsApp typically takes several weeks or even months to incorporate new features into the application. The feature will undergo initial development and testing phases to identify and resolve any potential issues before gradually opening up to more users.

Furthermore, WhatsApp users may soon be required to choose a unique username, similar to other social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook. This change would eliminate the need for users to share personal information, such as their phone number, and instead use a special username for identification.

The new identification function takes inspiration from other platforms like Telegram, where usernames are used to search and connect with contacts. Users will have the flexibility to include numbers and certain special characters in their usernames, ensuring they are unique to each individual. It is worth noting that the use of a unique username will not be mandatory and will only be utilized those who wish to establish one.

These updates showcase WhatsApp’s commitment to enhancing user experience and providing additional functionality for managing channels and personal identification within the platform. Users should keep an eye out for future updates to access these new features and improvements.

FAQ

1. How can I add administrators to my WhatsApp channel?

To add administrators to your WhatsApp channel, you can utilize the “invite an administrator” feature found in the channel’s settings. This feature allows you to assign the administrator role to a trusted contact who has access to your phone number.

2. When will the new WhatsApp update with this feature be available?

While an official release date has not been announced, the new feature is expected to be included in an upcoming WhatsApp update. Keep an eye out for updates on the WhatsApp platform to access this functionality.

3. Will the use of unique usernames be mandatory on WhatsApp?

No, the use of unique usernames will not be mandatory on WhatsApp. It will be an optional feature for users who wish to establish a distinct username instead of sharing their personal phone number.

4. Can usernames on WhatsApp include special characters?

Yes, usernames on WhatsApp can include certain special characters such as “-“, “_”, or “.”. This allows for greater customization and ensures uniqueness among usernames.

5. What should I do if my desired username is already being used someone else?

If your desired username is already being used another user, you will need to choose an alternative username. Each username on WhatsApp must be unique and cannot be duplicated.