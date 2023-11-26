Discover the Power of META AI: Your Ultimate WhatsApp Assistant

WhatsApp, the most popular instant messaging service in Mexico, now offers an incredible AI at your fingertips, available wherever you go on your mobile device. Introducing META AI, a bot that you can use without the need to install any additional apps or extensions. This groundbreaking artificial intelligence is accessible from any Android smartphone. Unlike other similar tools, you don’t have to clutter your device with third-party applications.

So, what exactly is META AI?

META AI is a conversational assistant developed using the latest LLAMA 2 technology. It aims to meet the needs of WhatsApp users without the hassle of downloading additional applications for its standout features. Apart from answering questions, META AI can summarize texts, transcribe audio, generate images from text, provide translations, and much more. It’s a versatile assistant limited only your imagination.

But how can you activate META AI on your smartphone?

To access the WhatsApp Artificial Intelligence feature, follow these specific steps:

Download the latest beta version of WhatsApp. Please note that this feature is currently available only for Android devices. After installing the beta version, navigate to the provided link to join the beta testing program. Once you have the beta version installed, open WhatsApp and you’ll find a new shortcut that will lead you straight to META AI.

Now, you may wonder, what can you do with META AI?

The possibilities are endless with this intelligent assistant. Unleash your creativity and enhance your skills with the following functions:

Engage in conversations with META AI and other characters.

Ask questions and receive recommendations.

Interact with content within META AI.

Create stunning AI-generated images directly in WhatsApp.

Utilize META AI in group chats for a collaborative experience.

With META AI, WhatsApp takes messaging to a whole new level. Get ready to explore a world of possibilities and discover the true potential of artificial intelligence in the palm of your hand.

FAQ

Can I use META AI on iPhone?

No, META AI is currently only available for Android devices. WhatsApp may introduce it on iOS in the future, so stay tuned!

Does using META AI require an internet connection?

Yes, META AI relies on an internet connection to function properly, so ensure you have a stable internet connection while using the assistant.

Is META AI available in all languages?

META AI primarily supports English and Spanish. However, WhatsApp may expand language support for META AI in future updates.

Can META AI access my personal conversations?

No, META AI does not have access to your personal conversations. Your privacy and security are of utmost importance to WhatsApp, and META AI operates separately from your individual chats.

How often is META AI updated?

WhatsApp strives to provide regular updates for META AI, enhancing its capabilities and introducing new features. Keep your app updated to access the latest advancements in AI technology.