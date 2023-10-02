How to Protect Your WhatsApp Chats with the Lock Option

WhatsApp recently introduced a new feature that allows users to lock specific conversations within the app. This feature is designed to provide users with an added layer of security and privacy for their chats. If you want to keep certain WhatsApp discussions confidential, here is how you can use the lock option.

A locked discussion on WhatsApp is one that is moved to a separate section, away from the regular chat thread. These conversations can only be accessed through fingerprint recognition, facial recognition, or a PIN code. This ensures that only authorized individuals can view these locked chats.

In the future, WhatsApp plans to add additional locking options for connected devices and the ability to create custom passwords. However, these features are not currently available.

To lock a conversation on WhatsApp, follow these steps:

1. Go to the conversation you want to lock.

2. Tap on the name of the person or group to access their contact info.

3. Choose the Lock Discussion option.

4. Select the lock option using your preferred authentication method. On iPhone, you can use FaceID, while on Android, you can use fingerprint recognition.

To unlock a locked discussion, simply go back to the contact info and uncheck the Lock Discussion option.

Locked discussions are placed in a separate section at the top of your chat list, alongside archived conversations. However, this section is not immediately visible. To access it, simply swipe down on your screen.

It is important to note that locked discussions can only be accessed using your fingerprint, facial recognition, or PIN code. This provides an extra layer of protection for your private chats.

WhatsApp’s lock option is a valuable feature for users who want to safeguard their conversations. By following these simple steps, you can easily protect your WhatsApp chats with added security.

