Fresh Perspective: Protecting Your Privacy on WhatsApp

Did you know that your IP address can reveal your geographical location? It’s time to stop sharing that unnecessary message on your Facebook wall: “I haven’t signed anything with Meta.” Protecting your privacy on WhatsApp has become even easier with a new feature that safeguards your IP address during calls.

How to Activate the New WhatsApp Function

Activating this new function is simple. Just follow these steps:

Open the WhatsApp mobile application. Tap on Settings (Android) or Preferences (iPhone, iPad). Select Privacy. Tap on Advanced. Enable the option to Protect IP Address during calls.

Enhancing Call Quality with Privacy

Once enabled either participant in a call, the devices (smartphones, tablets) no longer connect directly to each other. Instead, the communication is routed through WhatsApp servers, serving as a smoke screen and protecting your IP address.

“By relaying all your calls through WhatsApp servers, this privacy setting prevents your IP address from being revealed to the person you are calling,” explains WhatsApp. “However, it’s important to note that using this relayed calling feature may result in reduced call quality. As always, your calls on WhatsApp are end-to-end encrypted, ensuring that not even WhatsApp can listen to them.”

It’s worth mentioning that group calls are still relayed default through WhatsApp servers.

FAQs

1. What is an IP address?

An IP address, short for Internet Protocol address, is a unique numerical label assigned to each device connected to a computer network. It is used to identify and locate devices on the internet.

2. Can someone track my location through my IP address?

Yes, IP addresses can be used to determine the geographical location of a device. It is one of the ways that malicious individuals can potentially track your location.

3. Does enabling the IP address protection feature in WhatsApp affect call quality?

Yes, using the relayed calling feature may result in reduced call quality. However, your calls on WhatsApp are still encrypted to ensure privacy.

4. Do I need to manually enable the new WhatsApp privacy features?

Yes, you need to manually activate the Protect IP Address and Mute Unknown Numbers options in the WhatsApp settings.

With these new privacy features, WhatsApp continues to prioritize protecting its users’ privacy while offering them enhanced control over their communication experiences.

Sources: WhatsApp