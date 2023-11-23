New WhatsApp Feature Allows Authentication Code to be Sent via Email for iPhone Users

WhatsApp has introduced a new security option for iPhone users that allows them to receive their authentication code via email. This feature, released in the latest app update, aims to assist victims of SIM Swap scams in regaining access to their accounts and users who are experiencing a lack of network signal.

Previously, WhatsApp users would receive a six-digit authentication code via SMS to verify and set up their accounts on new devices. With the new update, users can now choose to receive the code via email instead. After entering the code received in their registered email, they can proceed with the setup process.

This new feature proves to be particularly useful for individuals who encounter difficulties in receiving the authentication token via SMS. In cases of SIM Swap scams, where criminals take over victims’ phone lines to carry out fraudulent activities, the traditional method of receiving codes via SMS may not be viable. Additionally, users who find themselves in areas with no network signal can still authenticate their accounts using the email option.

Personal experiences also highlight the benefits of this new feature. For instance, when traveling internationally, reinstalling WhatsApp on a device may not immediately allow users to receive the SMS code, especially if they do not have access to a roaming package. By opting to receive the code via email, users can easily authenticate their accounts without the need for network connectivity.

Although the feature is gradually being rolled out, it remains optional for users. They can activate it within the account settings of WhatsApp to start receiving their authentication codes via email.

This new feature provides an additional layer of convenience and security for WhatsApp users, ensuring that they can easily regain access to their accounts and set up their profiles on new devices, even under challenging circumstances.

FAQs

1. Can I still receive the authentication code via SMS?

Yes, receiving the code via SMS remains an option for WhatsApp users. The new email option is an alternative method for authentication.

2. How do I activate the email authentication option?

To activate the email authentication option, go to the account settings within WhatsApp and enable the feature. Once activated, you will start receiving your authentication codes via email.

3. Is this feature available for Android users as well?

As of now, this feature has only been released for WhatsApp users on iPhones (iOS). It is unclear if and when it will be made available for Android devices.

4. Can I use this email authentication option for multiple devices?

Yes, you can use the email authentication option for multiple devices. Each device will require a separate authentication code sent to the registered email address.