WhatsApp iOS Beta Introduces AI-Powered Sticker Generator

WhatsApp’s beta version for iOS has been updated to include an AI-powered sticker generator. The new feature, announced Meta last week, is now starting to appear for app testers in selected regions. The feature is available in version 23.20.1.70 of the messenger’s test version on the Testflight program.

Users can find the “Create” button when opening the sticker screen, allowing them to access the prompts. From there, it’s up to the user’s creativity. Simply enter the desired text command, and WhatsApp takes care of the rest. The app offers a variety of cartoon-style results and allows users to send them quickly to their conversations.

If the result doesn’t meet expectations, users can provide feedback or report inappropriate drawings. As the feature is still in testing, it may be susceptible to some issues.

However, it is important to note that the AI-generated sticker feature is initially being rolled out to regions where English is the native language. So, it may take some time for the global distribution of the tool and its arrival in WhatsApp applications in Brazil.

Source: WABetaInfo

Definitions:

– Beta version: A pre-release version of a software or app that is made available to a limited number of users for testing purposes.

– AI (Artificial Intelligence): The simulation of human intelligence in machines that are programmed to think and learn like humans.

– Sticker generator: A tool that creates digital graphical stickers or images that can be used in messaging applications.

