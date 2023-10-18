WhatsApp Introduces Passkeys for Android Users

WhatsApp has announced that Android users can now log in to the app without having to enter SMS codes. This new feature, called passkeys, replaces the two-factor authentication via SMS and allows users to access their WhatsApp accounts using facial recognition, fingerprint authentication, or their phone’s security code.

According to Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, this feature is gradually being rolled out to all Android users over the coming weeks and months. However, there is no specific release date yet for iPhone users on iOS.

To set up a passkey on WhatsApp, users need to have an Android device with the operating system version 9 or later. They also need to have a linked Google account, the screen lock setting enabled, and the latest version of the Google Play Store installed. The steps to configure a passkey are as follows:

1. Open WhatsApp and tap on the three dots at the top of the app.

2. Go to “Settings”, then “Passkeys”, and select “Create a Passkey”.

3. Tap on “Continue” and activate your passkey.

Passkeys are a form of authentication that allows users to log in to websites and apps without traditional passwords. Instead, passkeys utilize fingerprint authentication, facial recognition, or a PIN code. Tech companies that have adopted this system explain that it offers a more convenient and secure alternative to memorizing and managing multiple passwords for different platforms. It also eliminates the security risks associated with SMS-based authentication.

In addition to WhatsApp, other prominent companies such as Google, Adobe, Uber, Nintendo, Nvidia, OnlyFans, PayPal, TikTok, and Amazon are already offering passkey authentication.

Overall, the introduction of passkeys on WhatsApp provides Android users with a more convenient and secure way to access their accounts. It eliminates the need for SMS codes and offers multiple authentication options for added convenience and protection.

Sources:

– AP Photo/Patrick Sison

– Meta (WhatsApp parent company)

– 1Password (password manager)