WhatsApp Introduces New Feature to Protect Chats with a Secret Code

WhatsApp has recently added a new method to safeguard chats from unwanted intrusion. A few months ago, the popular messaging app introduced “Secret Chats,” a feature that allowed users to remove conversations from the main view and store them in a separate tab that required a password or fingerprint to access. However, the password was device-specific. To enhance security, WhatsApp has now introduced a “Secret Code” option that allows users to protect their conversations with a personalized code.

With this new function, users can also hide the locked chat tab. The only way to find it again is entering the previously created secret code in the search bar. During the code creation process, the app displays a message that reads, “A secret code allows you to find locked chats in the search bar.” Users can input letters, numbers, special characters, and even emojis as their secret code. The app emphasizes the importance of choosing something easy to remember.

But what happens if the secret code is forgotten? WhatsApp has thought of that scenario as well. When creating the code, the app warns that if the code is forgotten and a new one is created, the lock will be deactivated, and the chats will be emptied. Therefore, if the code is forgotten, users can simply create a new one, allowing them to regain access to the protected chats. To ensure privacy, all messages within those conversations will be deleted.

To activate this feature, users need to access the locked chats, select the lock settings, create the secret code, and then choose the option to hide the chats. As with previous updates, this functionality may not be immediately available to all users, so some may have to wait a few more days before being able to protect their chats with a secret code.

Will you use this new WhatsApp feature?