Newly Engaged Couple Chooses Intimate Ceremony Over Lavish Wedding

In a surprising turn of events, Nelly and Amos, a couple from Bomet, made the decision to cancel their elaborate wedding just hours before the ceremony and instead opted for a small, intimate ceremony. The leaked screenshots from their wedding WhatsApp group revealed that Nelly expressed doubts about proceeding with the wedding and requested more time.

The leaked chats showed a member of the wedding committee breaking the news to the rest of the group, stating that the wedding would not go ahead as planned. They shared that Nelly had asked for additional time, and after discussions with both families and the church, the decision was made to respect her request.

While some members of the group questioned the reasons behind Nelly’s decision, no further explanation was provided. However, friends and well-wishers showed their support and offered words of encouragement to both Nelly and Amos during this trying time.

Netizens had mixed reactions to the couple’s decision, with some applauding Nelly’s bold choice to prioritize her own happiness over societal expectations. Others expressed concern about the bride’s last-minute cancellation, but no concrete reasons were confirmed.

Pastor Clement Chalulot, the chairman of the wedding committee, clarified that the rumors of Nelly returning to her ex-fiancé were untrue. He explained that the delay in finalizing the necessary documentation for the ceremony was due to an issue with the bride’s parents, not the couple themselves.

In the end, Nelly and Amos showed bravery choosing a path that felt right for them. While their original wedding plans may have fallen through, their commitment to each other remains steadfast as they embark on their journey as a married couple.