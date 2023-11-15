New Policy: WhatsApp Backups to Google Drive Will Count Towards Storage

Google recently announced a change in policy regarding WhatsApp backups on Android devices. Since 2018, users have been able to save their WhatsApp chat history to Google Drive without it counting towards their storage quota. However, starting in December 2023, this will no longer be the case for beta users of WhatsApp. Regular users will also be affected this change, but they can expect it to gradually roll out to all Android devices in the coming year.

Personal Google accounts provide 15GB of free cloud storage, which is shared across Gmail, Drive, and Photos. Google states that this is three times more storage than most mobile platforms offer, such as Apple’s iCloud, which only provides 5GB for free. However, it’s not uncommon for users to exceed the 15GB limit, especially if they have backed up numerous photos and files.

Fortunately, Google has provided storage management tools to help users delete large files or photos they no longer need. Additionally, WhatsApp itself allows users to delete items, ensuring they won’t be included in future backups. Users also have the option to purchase additional storage with Google One, starting at $2 per month for 100GB.

For those concerned about the cost, Google plans to offer limited, one-time promotions for eligible Google One users. So, it may be worth waiting for these promotions before subscribing to a storage plan.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. When will the change in policy regarding WhatsApp backups take effect?

The change will begin in December 2023 for beta users of WhatsApp. It will then gradually roll out to all Android devices throughout the following year.

2. How much free cloud storage does a personal Google account provide?

Personal Google accounts offer 15GB of free cloud storage, which is shared across Gmail, Drive, and Photos.

3. How can I manage my storage and remove large files or photos?

You can use Google’s storage management tools to delete files or photos you no longer need. Additionally, you can delete items directly within WhatsApp to exclude them from future backups.

4. Can I purchase additional storage with Google One?

Yes, Google One offers various storage plans, starting at $2 per month for 100GB. Keep an eye out for limited, one-time promotions for eligible users.

5. Does this change affect Workspace accounts?

No, this change only applies to personal Google accounts. Workspace accounts, typically used businesses or organizations, are not affected WhatsApp backups taking up storage space.