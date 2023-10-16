WhatsApp to Introduce Chat Search Date Feature on Web

WhatsApp is set to introduce a new feature on its web version that will allow users to search for chats specific dates. The feature, called “Chat Search Date,” will make it easier for users to find older conversations, bringing a new level of convenience to the platform.

With the new Chat Search Date feature, WhatsApp users will be able to enter a specific date range and search for conversations that occurred within that timeframe. This will save users from scrolling through endless chat histories, allowing for quicker retrieval of important information.

This feature will particularly benefit users who often need to reference past conversations for work or personal reasons. For example, if you are looking for an important message from a colleague or friend that you remember receiving on a particular day, you can simply enter the date range and search for it.

WhatsApp’s web version is already equipped with several useful features, and the addition of Chat Search Date will further enhance its usability. Despite being a messaging app primarily designed for smartphones, many users prefer to use the web version for ease of multitasking or for the convenience of typing on a larger keyboard.

The Chat Search Date feature is expected to be released soon; however, an exact launch date has not been announced. Once available, WhatsApp users will be able to take advantage of this feature accessing it through their web browser.

In conclusion, WhatsApp’s new Chat Search Date feature for its web version will streamline the process of finding past conversations. By entering a specific date range, users can quickly locate important messages without the hassle of scrolling through endless chat histories.

—

Definitions:

– Chat Search Date: A feature on WhatsApp’s web version that allows users to search for chats specific dates.

– WhatsApp: A popular messaging app owned Facebook.

Source:

– MySmartPrice